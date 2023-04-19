Bakewell business Destination Digital Marketing brings FSB business networking to the town

Destination Digital Marketing, based in Bakewell,has brought together the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and the Peak District National Park to provide a brand new face-to-face business networking monthly event.

Managing Director, Debbie Porter, has been a long-time member of the FSB, volunteering for the organisation since well before the pandemic hit, hosting events online and offline as well as making media appearances for the FSB from time to time as well. Debbie’s business, Destination Digital Marketing is also a tenant at the Peak District National Park headquarters, which is where she has been running her business for more than eight years.

“To be able to pull together a networking event that brings these two organisations together in partnership, but it is also an exciting opportunity to be able to bring this to the local business community” said Debbie, “As they say, it’s not what you know, but who you know… so we are delighted to have brought together two friends in high places for a face-to-face networking event in the heart of the Peak District National Park’s only town, beautiful Bakewell.”

Attendees at the inaugural Bakewell networking meeting

Bakewell has a thriving visitor economy, and many retail outlets in the town centre itself so the local Trader’s Group will be coming along, as well as many visitor economy businesses in the area. There will also be representation by the great number of supply chain businesses in the area from solicitors and accountants, to marketers, designers and IT consultants making for a varied mix of businesses to spark healthy networking conversations.

A guest speaker will join the group each month, which will be held on the 4th Wednesday evening of each month.

The networking session will be held at the Peak District National Park headquarters from 5pm and there is plenty of free parking on site, as well as full accessibility to the venue. The address is: Aldern House, Baslow Road, Bakewell, DE45 1AETo find out more, contact Debbie on [email protected] or visit: https://destination-digital.co.uk/

