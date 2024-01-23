Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glossop was once a busy hub for cotton and paper production. In 1887 Jubilee Mill opened to house Olive and Partington’s Turnlee Paper Mill. The original mill closed in the 1960s and the site was then used by a local textile business.

The new site is now home to several assembly functions for Avanti Conveyors who are continuing the tradition of paper-related production at Jubilee Mill as a business that designs and manufactures machinery and software for the paper packaging industry.

Avanti Conveyors has already operated from several smaller commercial units in High Peak for 35 years and are keen to stay local and expand some of their operations into this 20,000 sq.ft. unit in Glossop.