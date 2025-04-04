Arts Derbyshire strengthens Board of Trustees to drive future growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arts Derbyshire are delighted to announce the expansion of their Board of Trustees with the appointment of three new trustees and a trainee trustee in January 2025. This strategic development will enhance their leadership, ensuring they continue to build a vibrant, connected, and resilient arts ecology that enriches communities across Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts Derbyshire are delighted to announce the expansion of their Board of Trustees with the appointment of three new trustees and a trainee trustee in January 2025. This strategic development will enhance their leadership, ensuring they continue to build a vibrant, connected, and resilient arts ecology that enriches communities across Derbyshire.

The newly appointed trustees bring a wealth of experience across arts, education, marketing, and cultural strategy. Pictured left to right above:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Malik , an arts and education specialist, runs a successful youth drama company and is deeply committed to using creativity to inspire young people. Her expertise in fundraising will be a key asset to the Arts Derbyshire board.

, an arts and education specialist, runs a successful youth drama company and is deeply committed to using creativity to inspire young people. Her expertise in fundraising will be a key asset to the Arts Derbyshire board. Anna O’Steele , with a background in Marketing & Communications, has diversified into organisational development and creative writing. Her multifaceted experience will support their outreach and engagement efforts.

, with a background in Marketing & Communications, has diversified into organisational development and creative writing. Her multifaceted experience will support their outreach and engagement efforts. Mary Muir, an esteemed arts professional and strategic thinker, joins the board with extensive experience in local authority cultural strategies and a strong interest in Creative Health. Her insights will be instrumental in shaping future direction for the charity.

Arts Derbyshire Trustees

In addition to these appointments, Arts Derbyshire are pleased to introduce Sanjana Srinivasan as a new Trainee Trustee. As an Assistant Curator at Derby-based Artcore, Sanjana will actively participate in board meetings and subgroups while receiving mentorship from Chair Debi Hedderwick. This initiative reflects their commitment to fostering governance skills among emerging arts professionals.

A Strengthened Vision for the Future

Arts Derbyshire remain committed to ensuring the Board of Trustees reflects the diverse communities it serves. The Board Sub Groups - covering Governance & HR, Planning & Programming, Finance & Fundraising, and Communications & Brand - will benefit from the fresh perspectives and specialised skills of the new trustees.

Chair of Arts Derbyshire, Debi Hedderwick, commented,

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our Board. Their collective expertise will help shape Arts Derbyshire’s strategic vision and ensure we continue to support and champion the arts across the county."

With a strengthened leadership team, Arts Derbyshire is poised for an exciting future, furthering its mission to support artists, develop creative opportunities, and enhance cultural engagement throughout Derbyshire.