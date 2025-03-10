An artist who captures the ‘chaos of nature’ in her photographs became the first art exhibition to feature at Whaley Bridge co-workers.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The co-working space opened in December offering a ‘lifeline to remote workers’ who have struggled with isolation and inadequate working environments since the pandemic.

Since then the idea has grown and on Friday March, 7 the space held its first art exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal and Things by Val Vernon will be on display for the next three months.

Animal and Things by Val Vernon will be on display for the next three months at Whaley Bridge Co-workers. Photo submitted

One of the co-founders of the working space, Marella Cairns, said: “Val has been interested the chaos of nature, contrasted with stability, using the constantly changing landscape around us as a backdrop to her work.

“Some of her pictures were inspired by unusual events during the pandemic, such as goats taking over a town in Wales or elephants drinking their owners wine when the town was deserted. The natural order of things was challenged and changed.”

Val uses linseed oil printing ink on a variety of papers, some of which are then folded to provide a 3D image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her work has been previously exhibited in Yorkshire, Manchester and Birmingham, as well as the South Bank Printmakers in London on several occasions.

Speaking about how far the co-working space has come on in just a few months Marella said: “We started with just eight desks and chairs, and thanks to people’s feedback, we’ve made some great improvements.

“Every desk now has a monitor, we’ve added screens for privacy, installed a blind at the window, put up a shop sign outside, and launched our very own website.

“We’ve also had an electrician add plenty more plug sockets and USB points – no more hunting for a charging spot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coworking space, located on Old Road, also has an electric standing desk for ergonomic comfort and internet access.

The coworking space is available to hire for individual use as well as for meetings and will continue to provide a free pace for students to complete homework in.

To book the space or to see Val’s work email [email protected] or call the centre’s manager on 07355 263028.