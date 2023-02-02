Apprentice painters in Derbyshire urged to brush up their skills for competition

An entrant from 2022

The Apprentice of the Year competition run by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) has expanded from a single day event to three regional heats in recent years, with a new format extending the competition’s reach even further.

For 2023, the contest will include a fourth regional heat in Scotland, with top scorers from each region invited to compete at a new Grand Final event in Doncaster.

Entrants are set a complex task designed to test their precision, stamina and skill over six hours before their work is judged by PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie and Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (ACPT).

Overall winners and runners-up in Junior and Senior categories will be invited to receive their accolades as part of the PDA Premier Trophy Awards ceremony at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

The closing date for entries is February 17 and organisers are urging potential candidates to sign up during National Apprenticeship Week which runs from February 6 to 12.

Events and Administration Manager at PDA, Yvonne Dominey-Tay, oversees the competition.

She said: “The apprentice competitions are really valued by the young people who take part.

“They take on a six-hour challenge and not only get to network with their peers, but have the chance to share ideas and support each other.

“Many apprentices who take part in the Junior section return in the Senior competition because their confidence has improved, or they’ve been inspired to push themselves further.

“National Apprenticeship Week is the ideal opportunity to remind painting and decorating apprentices that this opportunity is available to them and that they need to sign up before the deadline of Friday, February 17.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition is open to painting and decorating apprentices, regardless of whether their employer is a PDA member.

The competition event dates are:

March 2 - North of England heat, Accrington & Rossendale College

March 16 – Scotland heat, Glasgow College

April 20 – Midlands heat, Birmingham South City College

April 27 – South of England heat, North Kent College

May 11 – Grand Final, Doncaster College and University Centre