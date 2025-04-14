On Friday April 11 more than 50 employers including Swizzels, Chatsworth Estate, Nestlé Buxton Water, the British Army, Derbyshire Police, the NHS, Ensana Hotels, and High Peak Buses, came together for the MPs first job fair.

Speaking after the event High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “We had an amazing day at the jobs fair and we have had hundreds of people come in.

“And if we manage to get one person a job or an apprenticeship that would be a huge success.”

But he says he has already had feedback which says ‘loads of people’ have been applying of jobs. Mr Pearce said: “It could be really life changing for so many people who came here.

He offered his thanks to everyone who helped set up the event. He added: “We will be having another soon as this has been a massive success.”

1 . Buxton Water Buxton jobs fair hosted by Jon Pearce MP. Yvonne Watson training manager and Nicola Taylor sustainability manager from Buxton Water. Photo Brian Eyre

2 . Buxton and Leek college Fiona Boddie and Kelsey Gould from Buxton and Leek College. Photo Brian Eyre

3 . Buxton Lime meets the mayor Joseph Ma and Dan Yates from Buxton Lime talking to MP Jon Pearce and East Midlands Regional Mayor Claire Ward. Photo Brian Eyre