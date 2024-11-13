All eyes on opticians’ new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buxton opticians has undergone a significant transformation to improve the town’s healthcare provision, providing a whole new look designed to enhance the overall customer experience.

After almost 30 years serving the Buxton community, the local Specsavers store has received a much-needed makeover providing a sleeker and more modern feel, as well as illuminated frame displays and more available space.

Customers will now be greeted with a new illuminated shop sign outside the store and as they step inside, they’ll find new LED units displaying the frames on offer. The lab has also received an upgrade with new equipment allowing the team to glaze glasses on site.

Ensuring customers are given the most advanced service possible, the store already has an advanced OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) machine which helps optometrists view the health of customer’s eyes in greater detail. The hospital-grade technology can also help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner.

Laura Perkin, retail director at Specsavers Buxton, says: ‘We are pleased to reveal our amazing new store look to members of the community. Choosing your perfect pair of spectacles is now easier than ever with our new bright accessible displays. Our experienced optical team are on hand seven days a week to assist with your optical or audiology needs.

‘We offer both private and NHS sight tests if eligible along with contact lenses, cataract assessments and myopia management which has been proven to reduce the progression of short sightedness in children up to the age of 18.

‘We also provide minor eye condition services which means that our accredited optometrists can assess and treat those with recently occurring minor eye problems to help reduce strain on the NHS.’

Specsavers Buxton also has a fully qualified audiology team who offer a range of services including hearing assessments, wax removal services and private hearing aid fittings, alongside NHS funded hearing assessments and hearing aids for those eligible.

To meet increasing demand, Specsavers Buxton has recruited new store manager, Kate Robson, who says: ‘As the new store manager I am really excited to work closely with the community and continue to offer excellent customer service and engagement going forward.’

Specsavers is celebrating 40 years of care this year. From its humble beginnings from a ping pong table in the founders’ spare bedroom in 1984, Specsavers is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries. Its purpose has remained the same over the last 40 years. Specsavers want to change lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.

For more information or to book an appointment, call Specsavers Buxton on tel: 01298 766130 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/buxton

For those that can’t leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness, Specsavers also offers a Home Visits service covering more than 90% of the UK – with more details available at www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.