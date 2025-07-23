Aldi colleague in Hucknall celebrates 20 years at the supermarket
Lindsey Richardson, an Assistant Store Manager at the Hucknall store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously working as a croupier.
Lindsey is an integral part of Aldi’s Hucknall team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years, including taking part in a skydive to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing her commitment to giving back to the community.
Speaking of her time at Aldi, Lindsey commented: “I love the fast-paced working environment, where no two days are the same. The amazing people make it a brilliant place to work.”
As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Lindsey said: “I love all the toys that come into store – they are great for my grandson.”
Adam Ward, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Lindsey is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”