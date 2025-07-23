Aldi colleague in Hucknall celebrates 20 years at the supermarket

An Aldi colleague in Hucknall is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey Richardson, an Assistant Store Manager at the Hucknall store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously working as a croupier.

Lindsey is an integral part of Aldi’s Hucknall team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years, including taking part in a skydive to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing her commitment to giving back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Lindsey commented: “I love the fast-paced working environment, where no two days are the same. The amazing people make it a brilliant place to work.”

Lindsey Richardson

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Lindsey said: “I love all the toys that come into store – they are great for my grandson.”

Adam Ward, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Lindsey is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”