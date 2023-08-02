A4 Laser Labels Limited Acquires Office Label Segment from Neighbouring Label Manufacturer

High Peak, Derbyshire, August 1st 2023, A4 Laser Labels Limited, Self-Adhesive Label Manufacturer and Printer, announced today the acquisition of the "UK Stationery/Office Products" segment from their neighbour, Interket Limited.

A Highly intuitive move with many positive impacts, namely: -

Since the two companies involved are less than 3 miles apart, the transferring staff members do not have to relocate. Transferability in general is more manageable. Both companies are matched when it comes to values, quality and service

It creates a new, stronger contender within the UK Office Stationery Market

This acquisition increases the turnover of A4 Laser Labels, securing the future, not only for the company, but also for the dedicated team

Acquiring the dedicated machinery from Interket UK gives A4 Laser Labels the extra capacity to seamlessly continue supply to the transferring Interket UK clients, who will now become A4 Laser Labels clients

Vacating the machinery used to produce the "UK Stationery/Office Products", makes room for Interket UK to expand and concentrate on their main core business activities

Interket UK will remain fully focused on its main core business activity of bespoke label solutions, continuing to supply On-Roll Plain and Printed Flexo and Digital Labels as well as Bespoke and Printed Sheeted products

This transitional change will also enable the two businesses to further increase the focus of their core strategic markets

Both parties, Interket Limited and A4 Laser Labels Limited, will fully embrace this opportunity for a successful transfer and future of the two companies

Interket UK will continue to have a healthy relationship with A4 Laser Labels and will fully support them for both the transition and future months

L to R - L Bloom and S Plant of A4 Laser Labels and T Pattison and C Parklander of Interket Limited

Stephen Plant, Managing Director of A4 Laser Labels said "I saw the obvious synergy between our two companies and with the expertise of our Chairman, Laurence Bloom, we siezed the opportunity. They were willing sellers and we were willing buyers".

Stephen added, "I myself was employed by Laurence many years ago and worked at Stampiton (Interket Limited). I have since moved on and become the MD and major shareholder of A4 Laser Labels Limited along with Susan Plant, Financial Director and Adam Ormrod, Operations Director. Both of whom were also employed by Stampiton"!

Two years ago, after more than 30 years, I crossed paths with Laurence again and invited him to become Chairman. Since then, we have grown from strength to strength and have a great committed team".

This acquisition puts A4 Laser Labels even more firmly on the map in the world of self-adhesive labels within the "UK Stationery/Office Products" market sector, a commodity that is used in every walk of life.

The self-adhesive labels market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to its increased demand across the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce industries, creating great opportunities for self-adhesive label manufacturers.

"We look forward to being a part of that growing sector and aim to continue to expand with it, giving employment opportunities to more people and generally benefiting the local area" said Stephen.

A4 Laser Labels Limited will settle into this new expansion over the next few months.

A4 Laser Labels Limited have more ideas for further expansion in the not too distant future. This is great news in today's world of uncertainty and it will unquestionably have increasingly more beneficial repercussions on the local economy. Watch this space!

"We are not waiting for the future of A4 Laser Labels, we're busy building it"! concluded Stephen.

About A4 Laser Labels Limited