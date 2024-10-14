A new Christmas pop-up-shop has opened in Buxton and will be selling baubles, decorations, gifts and crafts

The Pavilion Garden’s latest offering is a dedicated Christmas shop in the Conservatory near the Buxton Opera House.

Retail co-ordinator Helen Rising said: “We wanted to create a space where people would know they could find good quality Christmas ornaments and gifts from now until the big day.

“We know for some having a Christmas shop open now maybe a little early but there aren’t that many paydays until Christmas and we know people have already started their shopping to try and get ahead.” The pop-up shop, where the perfumes used to be, is selling everything from baubles to snowmen to light up decorations.

Helen said: “We have already had some young children come in and see the Christmas shop and you can just see their eyes are full of wonder and joy when they see everything.

“And that’s what it's about- it’s about bringing the magic alive and filling people with Christmas cheer.”

The shop was officially opened on Friday October, 11 by Ron, a long standing customer of the Gardens who stops in most days for a coffee.

Helen said: “He is such a big part of the Pavilion Gardens family it seemed like a lovely thing to include him and ask him to cut the ribbon.

“We have such a brilliant selection of fancier baubles, and different colour themes too - we’ve some fabulous peacock ornaments as well as squirrels too which are proving popular.”

“There is also a selection of unique gifts and cards to buy as well.”

The pop up shop will also be the home of the Halloween trial where families can pick up a map before heading off to explore the gardens.

Since opening Helen says feedback has been incredibly positive with people wondering why the gardens have not done anything like this before.

Helen added: “We’re giving it a try this year but of course we would love it to be a success and bring back the Christmas shop every year to the Pavilion Gardens.”

1 . Pavilion Gardens Christmas shop opening, Ron Cundy with Tom Pitts and Helen Rising Pavilion Gardens Christmas shop opening, Ron Cundy with Tom Pitts and Helen Rising. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Winter Wonderland Winter Wnderland. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Cut the ribbon Pavilion Gardens Christmas shop opening, Ron Cundy and Helen Rising open the new shop. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales