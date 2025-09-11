75 jobs created as McDonald’s opens in Buxton

A new 77-seater McDonald’s restaurant has opened in Buxton and created 75 new full and part-time jobs for people in the community.

Sheep’s wool instead of synthetic alternatives is being used for insulation and the wall lettering is from recycled material including McDonald’s own used coffee grounds. A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, the Buxton restaurant has been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. “This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers. “With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the new restaurant offers a more efficient way to order and provides customers with adequate space to enjoy their meal.” The new kitchen design and dedicated courier waiting area will allow crew to better accommodate both courier and customer needs, meaning they will be able to serve more quickly, efficiently and accurately than ever before. The restaurant, on the former Aldi site, has an improved car park layout which will create modified traffic routes that will improve circulation around the restaurant, so it is much easier for Drive-Thru and Click & Collect customers to get their order. Behind the scenes the staff will have access to a break space which is both relaxing and comfortable.