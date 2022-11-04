And there’s plenty of premises in our area that feature and are worth a visit.
The guide highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".
These are the local pubs that are featured, along with what CAMRA said about them.
1. Joiner's Arms, Bakewell
CAMRA said: "A small, friendly micropub converted from a newsagents’ in the heart of Bakewell town centre, with excellent and knowledgeable staff. Six cask beers on handpull and six craft keg beers on rotation are usually, but not exclusively, from local breweries."
Photo: Google
2. The Manners, Bakewell
CAMRA said: "A Robinsons Brewery-owned hotel and bar with a large garden and parking facilities, situated close to Bakewelltown centre. There are four cask ale offerings, with Trooper Unicorn and Dizzy Blond as regulars and other lines on rotation."
Photo: Google
3. The Anglers Rest, Bamford
CAMRA said: "This is a community hub in every sense, where the locals have been running the pub (and associated Post Office and cafe ́) since 2013. The main bar is the focal
point and is extremely popular with families, walkers and particularly cyclists who have access to dedicated cycle parking and a DIY repair shop."
Photo: Google
4. The Ale Stop, Buxton
CAMRA said: "Beer is the main event here, with four changing ales from microbreweries up and down the country, as well as three boxed ciders from Farmer Jim’s. The
objective is to bring to Buxton beers that are rarely, if ever, seen in the town. The enthusiastic staff ensure a warm and friendly welcome."
Photo: Google