Shirley Mann, award-winning novelist to give talk on how wartime opportunities changed the roles of women for themselves and future generations.

Derbyshire award winning author, Shirley Mann, will be revealing how women's wartime roles were a catalyst for irreversible change at her debut Fringe event in July.

The talk at Buxton Fringe is entitled ‘World War II- How It Changed Women’s Lives Forever.’

The former BBC journalist specialises in novels about women in WW2 and one of her books won the Romantic Saga Novel Award in 2021 and another was nominated for this year’s Popular Romantic Fiction Award. They're are all inspired by former World War II servicewomen, including her own mother.

Award-winning war novelist Shirley Mann who is making her debut at this year's Fringe

Shirley said: ‘I’m so looking forward to the event at the Fringe. I’ve loved it for years and think it’s an amazing showcase for artists, performers and writers like myself who want to be associated with the incredible Buxton Festival.’

A former BBC journalist, Shirley’s first book, ‘Lily’s War’ was prompted by the wartime romance of her mother who was a WAAF in Bomber Command and her father, who was in the Eighth Army. With the offer of a publishing contract, her plans for retirement were put on hold while she raced around the country to talk to as many ex-servicewomen as possible and the result was three more books about the roles of women during wartime and she is now writing two more.

‘I was lucky enough to meet ATA pilot, Mary Ellis in my research for ‘Bobby’s War,’ Shirley commented, ‘and then I went on to meet Land Army girls, plotters and the families of policewomen in the Isle of Man for my other books. I feel so incredibly privileged to have met them and to have heard their stories, especially as they are now all gone- which means I’m desperate to make sure their legacy is preserved.’

Shirley’s latest book, ‘Bridget’s War’ is about a policewoman in the Isle of Man internment camp. It’s a little-known fact that when Churchill rounded up anyone living in Britain they didn’t know what to do with, German Jews were forced to rub shoulders with German Nazi supporters behind barbed wire on the south of the island.

‘I love taking people to a place they might not have known about,’ Shirley added ‘and my next two books that I’ve just been commissioned by Zaffre at Bonnier Books to write will feature women who did an incredibly tough job on Britain’s canals and then a nurse who is in Malta at the time of a siege that nearly starved the whole island. The island's bravery resulted in the entire population being awarded the George Cross.'