Earl Sterndale-based Wheeldon Trees Cottages is holding its first watercolour workshop.

Wheeldon Trees will welcome Emma-Jayne from the Little Sweet Pea Studio on 12 March 2023 to guide the workshop.

Emma-Jayne is passionate about being creative. She has loved drawing from a young age and holds a degree in contemporary arts.

The workshop is the perfect treat for Mothering Sunday or simply a few hours away to enjoy the tranquillity of the Peak District National Park while learning a new skill.

Create a beautiful watercolour at the Wheeldon Trees workshop

Over the course of a few hours, you can enjoy creating a gorgeous watercolour illustration/painting inspired by spring blooms and the garden. Unwind in this session and mindfully enjoy some well-deserved time away.

Emma-Jayne will teach you the basic skills of watercolour, and a few new techniques. You’ll then create your own masterpiece for home. All materials and refreshments will be provided.