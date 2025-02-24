What's in store this summer? Live theatre returns to Spring Gardens

Live performance returns to Spring Gardens this July, with Underground’s second Buxton Fringe season in ‘The Space’ – a former empty unit in Buxton’s shopping street.

From 9 – 27 July the shop, once the entrance to the grand Royal Hotel, will host theatre, comedy, music, magic and family shows all-day everyday. It sees live arts return to Spring Gardens, as part of the upcoming wider redevelopment of the town centre and Springs shopping centre.

The space will be managed by Underground, who this year celebrate 20 years of running venues in Buxton. Founded by two local teenagers in 2005, the group have previously managed theatre spaces at the Old Hall Hotel, Old Clubhouse, Buxton Infants School and the Pavilion Arts Centre.

In 2024 the venue, between Cancer Research and WH Smith, hosted 120 performances of 60 different shows, seen by over 3,100 audience members. Underground plan to top this in 2025, building a state-of-the-art theatre in the heart of the high street and welcoming some of the finest talent from around the UK to Buxton.

Underground at Spring Gardens

The event is all part of the Buxton Fringe, a three-week long open-access arts festival which sees around 200 events take place across the town. It is made possible by High Peak Borough Council, who bought The Springs shopping centre in 2022, and are once again making the space available for the Buxton Fringe in July.

Tom Crawshaw, co-manager of Underground said “This is a fantastic opportunity to welcome more brilliant acts to Buxton and put them right in the heart of the town. With tickets from just £7, we want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy something this Fringe.”

Sandra Jowett, Buxton Fringe Trustee said “We are absolutely delighted that, thanks to the continuing support from High Peak Borough Council, we are able to have this cultural hub in the town centre. 2025 promises to be a bumper year in this, our 46th Fringe.”

Councillor Anthony McKeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council said “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Underground and their fringe acts back to the town centre. This is exactly the sort of activity we’re keen to encourage as we redevelop our high street and diversify what it offers so it remains vibrant and appeals to locals and visitors now and for generations to come.”

Audience at Underground at Spring Gardens

Anyone wanting to perform at Underground at Spring Gardens this July can apply at undergroundvenues.co.uk with applications closing on 21 March. The programme will be announced and tickets go on sale in May.