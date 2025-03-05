Welcome to the club: Underground celebrate 20th year with new venue

Long-running venue-group Underground celebrate their 20th year on the Buxton Fringe with an exciting new venue downstairs at Buxton’s Working Men’s Club.

The group, founded in 2005 by two Buxton teenagers, will be building a fully-equipped theatre, Box Office and Fringe Club in the darts room underneath the popular club building this July.

Seating up to 100 audience, the new performance space on Lightwood Road will be run alongside Underground’s existing Spring Gardens space, offering Buxton audiences over 170 performances this July. It’s the latest venue for the ever-growing Buxton Festival Fringe, and an exciting new venture for the 111-year-old Working Men’s Club.

Underground are accepting applications now and will be putting together a thrilling mix of the UK’s finest theatre, stand-up, sketch comedy, music, magic, storytelling, musicals, events and family shows – running all-day everyday 9-27 July. Previous acts at Underground, including Henning Wehn, Alfie Moore, Maisie Adam, Kate Butch and Piff The Magic Dragon have gone on to national and international fame on stage, TV and radio.

Alice, co-manager of Underground, said “We’re excited to be partnering with such a historic and well-loved club with a tradition of down-to-earth affordable entertainment, which Underground has always been about.”

Victoria Stableford of Buxton Working Men’s Club said “We're all really excited and looking forward to working with Buxton Fringe and Underground. It's an amazing opportunity for us to be able to offer our spacious Club for such a well attended festival.”

Stephanie Billen, Marketing Manager of Buxton Festival Fringe said “This is such a welcome development for both Underground and the Fringe as a whole. It's a historic venue and Underground's involvement will help spread the Fringe joy by bringing a raft of exciting new shows here.”

Any performers wanting to take part have until 21 March to submit an application at underthefringe.com The full line-up of events will be announced at go on sale at the start of May.