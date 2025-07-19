Viral comedy star, Jim Daly, is bringing his new standup comedy show all about football to the Buxton Fringe.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daly, who has 400,000 followers and more than 200 million views for his comedy sketches and parody songs, is working on a new show - Match of the Daly - which he plans to tour the UK with next summer.

In his new show - which sold out at the Chesham Fringe in May - Daly combines some of his most popular songs with some well-observed stand-up comedy about supporting his beloved Crystal Palace FC and being obsessed with fantasy football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also invites audience members to heckle him with some football club specific heckle comebacks for every audience member's favourite team.

Jim Daly is funny about football

He also performs a song that includes all 92 English football league clubs from the Premier League down to League Two, so quite literally something for everyone.

Dubbed "Very Funny" by the Daily Mirror and "Hilarious" by SportBible, Daly's debut Edinburgh Fringe show in 2002 - Football And Fatherhood - was awarded ★★★★ by Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe and selected for the prestigious showcase at the Pleasance.

He hosted JOE.co.uk's Football Friday Live from 2016 to 2017 and was a comedy writer and performer on Yahoo Sport’s The Football's Show from 2018 to 2019. He also wrote for long-running sketch show NewsRevue and was resident comedy song writer and performer at the award-winning The Football Special in 2013 and 2014. He has also appeared on BT Sport, BBC Radio 5live, Match of the Day, TalkSPORT and more.

Catch Match of the Daly at Underground at Spring Gardens on Friday July 25th at 7pm.

Tickets and info: https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/jim-daly