Village gardens open for one afternoon only

As summer days encourage us to spend more time outside and to admire the wonders of nature, there are few better ways to spend an afternoon than by visiting Parwich Open Gardens on Sunday 23 June.

Between 1pm and 6pm, this gem of a village within the rolling countryside of Derbyshire’s White Peak sees green-fingered residents throwing open their gates and sharing their passion for planting and propagating. From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it’s sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration.

Touring gardens can be hungry work, so cream teas will be served at the Memorial Hall between 2pm and 5pm, and don’t miss the sale of locally grown plants to add to your own borders and containers.

Tickets for Parwich Open Gardens cost £5 per adult, with under 16s free, and are available to purchase on the day at the Memorial Hall. This is a fundraising event and monies raised enable donations to be made to other village organisations including sports clubs, the Community First Responders, Parwich Primary School and St Peter’s Parish Church.