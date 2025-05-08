TV’s “Singing Fireman” helps welcome ‘Baton of Hope’ suicide awareness day to Derby for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A firefighter whose stunning singing voice landed him a spot on prime time TV is helping launch the ‘Baton of Hope’ suicide awareness day which is coming to Derby for the first time this year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moving awareness day in September will see the Baton of Hope ceremonially passed around the city by local people touched by suicide.

“Singing fireman” Andy Quinn - who became an overnight sensation after singing a Les Mis number during the ‘secret’ slot on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in 2016 – is launching the Derby Baton of Hope day with a concert at Landau Forte College in Derby on May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, whose TV appearance was watched by an audience of 6.5million, will be performing a special one-off ‘Songs of Hope’ night to raise funds for the September event.

Andy Quinn

Derby Baton of Hope organiser Claire Goring said it should be a night to remember.

“The Baton of Hope event is completely self-funded, so the Songs of Hope concert will be really important in raising funds,” she said. “It’s brilliant that Andy has agreed to do this performance to help launch the event and it’s fitting that he should be giving the concert during Mental Health Awareness Week. I really hope lots of people come along and enjoy the show. All profits go directly to helping us put on the Baton of Hope tour which we hope will raise vital awareness of the growing tragedy of suicide in the UK today.”

Andy said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the Baton of Hope coming to Derby by putting on a Songs of Hope evening. Mental health is something that’s very close to my heart and I’m delighted to be involved. I hope lots of people come along and enjoy it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baton of Hope initiative was started in the UK two years ago by two grieving dads who lost their sons to suicide.

Andy Quinn and his "Songs of Hope" evening

The idea is that on each of its ‘tours’, the baton is held by those bereaved by suicide and passed on, much like the Olympic torch. It is being brought to Derby on September 13 by local lady Claire Goring, whose father Rob took his own life.

The UK’s largest ever suicide prevention initiative, the ‘baton’ itself has been beautifully made by Thomas Lyte, goldsmiths and silversmiths to the late Queen Elizabeth II and makers of the Emirates FA Cup.

This year the baton is travelling around the UK with a finale in London on October 10: World Mental Health Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Derby, the baton’s tour starts at Elvaston Castle where it is set to be transported to The University of Derby by hundreds of riders from the Mental Health Motorbike charity.

Claire Goring with husband Simon and daughter Ivy

There will be events throughout the day at points in the city including Cathedral Green, the cricket ground and Darley Park.

Claire said bringing the Baton of Hope to Derby was a labour of love and she wanted to help raise awareness of suicide having been hugely affected by the death of her dad, Rob, who took his own life just before she turned 21.

“My dad had been suffering,” said Claire. “He had had a bad back and had been redeployed from work. He just felt like he was useless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the fateful day, Claire remembered raising the alarm with her mum after not being able to get through to her dad on the phone. Rob was found to have taken his own life that same day.

“He didn’t feel like he could stay,” said Claire. “For me, at that age, it was really difficult. I was very close to him so it was a huge loss and a real shock. I didn’t expect it. I never thought he would do that.”

The Baton of Hope day brings together many organisations in the area which are working to support people with their mental health, including Derby County Community Trust,

“It means a lot to me to organise the Baton of Hope in Derby and show people there are different ways of showing support,” Claire went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, this is very personal. It’s about my dad. I want to make him proud. For me, it means everything to bring all these amazing people together who all have done something to save lives and try and take away the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Tickets for Andy Quinn’s “Songs of Hope” are £10 each. To book, see www.batonofhopederbyshire.co.uk/events/songsofhope