Treat dad to an all-action Father’s Day weekend at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Dads are in for a real treat later this month when Gulliver’s Kingdom celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with a cool special offer.

For Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 entry to the Matlock Bath theme park is free for each adult who is accompanied by one full-paying child (over 90cms in height).

Gully and Gilly Mouse and their friends will guarantee dads a warm Father’s Day welcome to the resort, where action-packed family fun awaits.

There are more than 30 rides, attractions, shows and activities on offer at Gulliver’s Kingdom, including the exciting new Tree Top Drop ride, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop.

Other popular attractions include the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, Dino Falls, the Pirate Ship, and two of last year’s new additions, the zany Upside Down House, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has an adventure trail for youngsters to explore.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “What better way to celebrate dads everywhere than by treating them to a fantastic theme park adventure! It’s a wonderful opportunity to spoil your dad and give all the family a chance to relax and have great fun.”

Adventurous families can turn their Father’s Day visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom into a weekend stay, with a range of accommodation available in our Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and The Willows, a new modern accommodation offering inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, Wind in the Willows and featuring the illustrations of Chris Dunn There is also an Indoor Camping Area next door to the theme park.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.