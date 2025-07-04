Time travelling comedian heads back to Buxton
Bibby, who won the Amused Moose Edinburgh Comedy Award for Most Fun Show in 2023, describes this latest hour as “Back to the Future with ADHD.” The show sees him heroically attempt to perform the classic time-travel film on stage – only to get hilariously derailed by distractions, temptations and audience suggestions that lead to cameos from Ghostbusters, Star Wars, and Labyrinth.
With friendly audience interaction (including delivering classic lines and providing sound effects) every performance is genuinely unique. At its heart is the question: Would you go back in time to tell your childhood self you're different?
Described by Broadway World as “Everything a fringe show should be” (★★★★★), Bibby’s work is known for its warmth, creativity and playful spirit. He's appeared on Channel 4, BBC, Netflix, Comedy Central and even pranked Ant & Dec on Britain’s Got Talent.
Catch Hasta La Vista... BIBBY! at Underground at The Clubhouse on 10th July (8:30pm) and 11th July (10:15pm) as part of Buxton Fringe 2025.