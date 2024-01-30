Three Bears panto fun with Buxton Drama League
The evil Queen Bee has a plan to take over the woodland. She has created her own magical Hypno-Honey with which she plans to control the Three Bears and turn them against the forest’s human occupants. Can Goldilocks, along with TomTom the piper’s son and Auntie Septic and her foolish son, Ray put a stop to her plans?
Director Jayne Fanthorpe Walker says: ‘Pantomime is always such an antidote to dark winter evenings, and Goldilocks is a fun adventure story that brings enjoyment to young and old alike. This year particularly, we have some strong singers in the cast, so we’ve had a brilliant time rehearsing the music for what promises to be a brilliant show.’
The show is packed full of young and more experienced talent. Isabella Cox plays Goldilocks, while the Three Bears are played by Robbie Carnegie, Maria Dunford and Faye Turtle. Emma Taylor-Large is the glamorously evil Queen Bee, while Peter Stubbington returns to the role of Dame.
Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be performed at the Burbage Institute, Nursery Lane, Buxton on Friday 2, Saturday 3, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 February and tickets are available online now by going to http://tinyurl.com/9r462fmc or buxtondramaleague.co.uk