Three Bears panto fun with Buxton Drama League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The evil Queen Bee has a plan to take over the woodland. She has created her own magical Hypno-Honey with which she plans to control the Three Bears and turn them against the forest’s human occupants. Can Goldilocks, along with TomTom the piper’s son and Auntie Septic and her foolish son, Ray put a stop to her plans?

Director Jayne Fanthorpe Walker says: ‘Pantomime is always such an antidote to dark winter evenings, and Goldilocks is a fun adventure story that brings enjoyment to young and old alike. This year particularly, we have some strong singers in the cast, so we’ve had a brilliant time rehearsing the music for what promises to be a brilliant show.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is packed full of young and more experienced talent. Isabella Cox plays Goldilocks, while the Three Bears are played by Robbie Carnegie, Maria Dunford and Faye Turtle. Emma Taylor-Large is the glamorously evil Queen Bee, while Peter Stubbington returns to the role of Dame.

Robbie Carnegie, Faye Turtle and Maria Dunford as the Three Bears