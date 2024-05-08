Oddsocks Theatre Company are bringing their show to the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on June 8, 2024.Egotistical emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal Senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough! Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars. The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of Roman swords, some preposterous puppetry and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created.