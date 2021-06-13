Stewart Lee announces new live show dates for Buxton and Sheffield

He will now perform at Sheffield City Hall on March 29 and at Buxton Opera House on March 10, 2022.

The first half of his show, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years that the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war between lovely snowflakes and horrible people.

The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his TV stand-up show Comedy Vehicle as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

Stewart Lee has rescheduled his Snowflake/Tornado show until 2021.

Tickets for Sheffield cost £31.20; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets for Buxton cost £27.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.