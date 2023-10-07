Sparkling mix of retro music and comedy in That'll Be The Day touring to Derbyshire
Breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, uproarious sketches and impersonations will celebrate the iconic moments in music and comedy from four decades.
The estabished smash-hit show has entertained five million people in its 200+ performances annually since it first opened 30 years ago.
Throughout its journey, That’ll BeThe Day has raised more than £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.
Buxton Opera House will host the show on October 19 as part of a 40-date tour. Audience members are promised some old favourites as well as new additions to delight both old and new fans alike.
Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, the audience is invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.
Critics have heaped praise on That’ll Be The Day with the Daily Mail commenting: “If you see one show this year, see this one”. Time Out called it ‘the best rock ‘n’ roll show on the road’ while The Express said: “Three hours of music and mayhem.”
Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day, said: “Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production. We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift
spirits.”
Join Trevor and the stellar cast for the ultimate feel-good experience that will have you singing and dancing, and leave you wanting just a little bit more!
Tickets cost £29, with discounts available for groups (8+), senior/disabled, JSA, income support, students, and are available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. That’ll Be The Day carries a 12+ guidance due to its adult humour.