Rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is making tracks for Derbyshire where the audience will be taken on a spirited journey from the Fifties to the Eighties.

That'll Be The Day tours to Buxton Opera House on October 19 (photo: Pembrokeshire Photography).

Breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, uproarious sketches and impersonations will celebrate the iconic moments in music and comedy from four decades.

The estabished smash-hit show has entertained five million people in its 200+ performances annually since it first opened 30 years ago.

Throughout its journey, That’ll BeThe Day has raised more than £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.

That'll Be The Day is a sparkling blast of music from four decades (photo: Jessie Hawkes)

Buxton Opera House will host the show on October 19 as part of a 40-date tour. Audience members are promised some old favourites as well as new additions to delight both old and new fans alike.

Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, the audience is invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.

Critics have heaped praise on That’ll Be The Day with the Daily Mail commenting: “If you see one show this year, see this one”. Time Out called it ‘the best rock ‘n’ roll show on the road’ while The Express said: “Three hours of music and mayhem.”

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day, said: “Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production. We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift

spirits.”

Join Trevor and the stellar cast for the ultimate feel-good experience that will have you singing and dancing, and leave you wanting just a little bit more!