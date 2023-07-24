News you can trust since 1852
Review: Tomiwa Owolade in conversation with Colin Grant Pavilion Arts Centre Buxton

Tomiwa Owolade was speaking about his book, This is Not America: Why We Need a Different Conversation on Race.
By Mavis Kirkham
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST
This is a book cover handout of This Is Not America: Why We Need A Different Conversation On Race by Tomiwa Owolade. See PA Feature BOOK Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature BOOK Reviews. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Atlantic Books/PA. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature Feature BOOK Reviews.This is a book cover handout of This Is Not America: Why We Need A Different Conversation On Race by Tomiwa Owolade. See PA Feature BOOK Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature BOOK Reviews. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Atlantic Books/PA. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature Feature BOOK Reviews.
He thinks that we accept American ideas, arguments and agendas about race which may not be relevant in the UK.

He spoke of the difference between the UK and USA in terms of history, the legacy of empire, diversity of ethnic minority population and the importance of social class differences in this country.

All these and other factors are relevant to Black British life today, he argued convincingly. He spoke with eloquence and insights.

This was a really thought-provoking session. I would have appreciated hearing more from Tomiwa Owolade and a little less from Colin Grant.

