REVIEW: Opera House reaches new levels of panto perfection with Jack and the Beanstalk production

By Andrew Wakefield
Published 10th Dec 2024
Toby Shellard plays Jack. PIcture: Buxton Opera Houseplaceholder image
Toby Shellard plays Jack. PIcture: Buxton Opera House
It’s that time of year again (oh yes it is) when our opera house brings light into the season of goodwill with its annual panto – and this time it’s the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk to get the Buxton treatment.

This 2024 production promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever’ and so it was with festive jumpers on, mince pies in hand we eagerly settled in for our talented cast’s version of this tale which has delighted generations.

Obviously the first question on the lips of regulars is whether our inimitable Dame – James Holmes - would be delighting audiences for his ninth year running.

As the show opens with two joyous song routines it’s not long until our panto royalty bursts on to the stage and delivers some one liners which have the crowd doubling-up with laughter.

Catherine Pugh as Mrs Blunderbore. PIcture: Buxton Opera Houseplaceholder image
Catherine Pugh as Mrs Blunderbore. PIcture: Buxton Opera House

The production then maintains a good ebb and flow throughout between gags for the grown ups from our Dame and routines for the youngsters to get them joining in and singing along.

Toby Shellard – who joins the cast after recently finishing a stint on the UK and Ireland Tour of Pretty Woman – is perfectly cast as Jack. He delivers a powerful, confident performance as our well meaning but inept hero who acquires some magic beans from the market and grows his very own giant beanstalk. A highlight comes as Jack battles the Giant with some impressive staging that delights the audience.

Meanwhile Aidan Bailey – who appeared last year as Buttons - is kid’s favourite Spot; Catherine Pugh (Emmerdale, Brassic, This England) is Mrs Blunderbore; Ruby Hewitt is Princess Louise and Cait O’Malley is Fairy Nuff.

This year’s production has been written and directed by opera house CEO Paul Kerryson and it definitely delivers on it’s promise to build on the successes of previous years. We’ve pretty much reached panto perfection here with the production now a festive fine art form.

James Holmes is our panto dame for the ninth year running. Picture: Buxton Opera Houseplaceholder image
James Holmes is our panto dame for the ninth year running. Picture: Buxton Opera House

Jack and the Beanstalk will be playing at Buxton Opera House until Wednesday, January 1 with both matinee and evening shows.

For more information and tickets visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call the Box Office team to book on 01298 72190.

