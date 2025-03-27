REVIEW: Opening night of Hairspray at Buxton Opera House dazzles and delights

The cast of Hairspray The Musical at Buxton Opera House. Picture: Pamela Raith

Exploding like a confetti bomb on to the Buxton Opera House stage, Hairspray The Musical launched on Wednesday night with a joyous and near-faultless opening performance.

If there was a more fitting musical to start off spring as colours are bursting forth once more and there's new hope and optimism in the air, I can't think of one.

Feel good upbeat numbers such as Welcome to the 60s, You Can’t Stop the Beat, Good Morning Baltimore – which earned this modern classic multiple awards worldwide – and the kaleidoscope of costume in this production draw in the audience.

But this isn't just sparkling routines – behind the glitz is a thinking person's plot – which explores the acceptance of people no matter what their race, colour, size or gender which obviously takes on fresh meaning in the current political climate.

Katie Brace stars as Tracy Turnblad. Picture: Pamela Raith

We're in the experienced and extremely talented hands of directors Paul Kerryson, CEO of Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre and Television Presenter and West End Star Brenda Edwards.

And that shows from the off – the choreography, casting and staging are all perfectly aligned and some of the performances are fit to dazzle any West End stage.

Katie Brace is superb as the big hearted Tracy Turnblad. And Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton (Shrek the Musical, The Addams Family) is fierce and fabulous as Velma von Tussle.

Meanwhile, Neil Hurst, who audiences will fondly remember from his spectacular September 2023 performances in The Full Monty produces countless moments of hilarity as Edna Turnblad alongside Dermot Canavan as Wilbur Turnblad. A particular highlight comes as the duo break character to create a shared moment with the audience and like true professionals use it to heighten the hilarity and build the scene skilfully towards a crescendo.

Neil Hurst sparkles as Edna Turnblad. Picture: Pamela Raith

Special mentions must also go to the understudies for tonight's show – Olly Manley as Link Larkin, Shaniquah Notice-Morris as Little Inez and Joseph Bristow as Brad for their accomplished and wonderful performances.

Hairspray runs until Saturday – with a matinee on Saturday afternoon. For more information visit https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/ or phone the box office on 01298 72190.