Laughter is the best medicine in Sleeping Beauty at New Mills Art Theatre.

The classic fairytale gets the panto makeover with lots of dancing, singing and slapstick comedy. Look out for Nurse Dottie Dettol who will be leading the laughter mongers, a muddled Muddles and two hopeless palace messengers.

In case you’ve been living on a different planet and don’t know the story, the King and Queen have a lovely daughter in Princess Rose. But trouble flares with the christening when someone very wicked doesn’t get an invite. Cue a bad witch and good fairies battling it out for supremacy.

