Panto cast promises plenty of laughter to cure winter blues at New Mills Art Theatre
Pantomime is the best cure for winter blues and the cast of Sleeping Beauty at New Mills Art Theatre has just the tonic.
The classic fairytale gets the panto makeover with lots of dancing, singing and slapstick comedy. Look out for Nurse Dottie Dettol who will be leading the laughter mongers, a muddled Muddles and two hopeless palace messengers.
In case you’ve been living on a different planet and don’t know the story, the King and Queen have a lovely daughter in Princess Rose. But trouble flares with the christening when someone very wicked doesn’t get an invite. Cue a bad witch and good fairies battling it out for supremacy.
Sleeping Beauty runs on February 3, 10 and 11 at 7.15pm and on February 4, 5 and 11 at 2.15pm. Matinee tickets sell very quickly so book now. Tickets cost £14 (adults), £12 (under 16s) and £60 (boxes, four seats) and are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime