A showstopping production of one of the world’s favourite musicals will be rocking a High Peak theatre.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolr Dreamcoat will be presented at New Mills Arts Theatre from November 22 to 25, 2023 (photo: Photojenix)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been four months in rehearsal and the troupe is eagerly looking forward to presenting the fruits of their labour to audiences at New Mills Art Theatre.

Gary Ward, who chairs New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AODS) , said: “This show holds a special place for audiences worldwide, and our cast and crew have poured their hearts into creating an exceptional production that will stay with our audiences long after the final curtain call. Showcasing skilled talent and dedication of all its performers, it is set to be a showstopper."

With a jubilant score accompanied by a live 15-piece orchestra and heartwarming narrative, the musical tells the enthralling tale of Joseph, who embarks on an extraordinary journey after being sold into slavery by his envious brothers. Joseph's vibrant spirit and unwavering faith lead him to a position of power, as he interprets dreams and discovers his true destiny.

The production runs from November 22 to 25 and will be directed and choreographed by Cathryn Yates with musical direction by Claire Sweeney.

A diverse cast of all ages and backgrounds is led by Paul Rafferty as Joseph with Emily Hobson as the Narrator, Joe Maguire as Pharaoh and Geoff Lunn as Jacob/Potiphar.

Emily is nominated for her performance as Nancy, in Oliver!, as part of this year’s Annual Spotlight Musical Awards hosted by the Association of Community Theatre (ACT). Oliver! was last year’s production by New Mills AODS at New Mills Art Theatre, which was attended by 1800 visitors.

New Mills AODS, which celebrated its centenary as a society in 2022, has become a beacon of excellence in the local arts scene with its legacy of critically-acclaimed productions and winners of district and regional awards.

Performances of Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat start at 7.15pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.15pm. Tickets cost £16.50 or £14.50 (concessions). To book, go to www.newmillsarttheatre.co.uk