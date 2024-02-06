Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan, who has played Toadie for nearly three decades, will tour to Buxton Opera House on September 16 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on September 22, 2024. Tickets for his show go on general sale this Friday, February 9, at 10am.

Toadie’s latest marriage to Terese Willis will be discussed, alongside his biggest hits from across the years. From wrestling, the house of trouser, nude runs, the original teen gang and much more, all of Toadie’s stories are primed for discussion – with Ryan letting audiences in on some behind the scenes secrets they will never have heard before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With surprises on the night and an extended Q&A section, this is the ultimate night for every Neighbours fan.

Ryan Moloney will be talking about playing Toadfish in Australian soap Neighbours when he tours to Buxton on September 16 and Chesterfield on September 22.

On the tour, Ryan said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone, and to share my thoughts and stories about Toadie, and why he has been such a beloved character over the years. This will truly be An Ode to the Toad!”

Ryan joined Neighbours in 1995 and has seen his character grow from an unruly teenager to the local respected lawyer.

Toadie has been married four times – firstly to Dionne ‘Dee’ Bliss in 2003, to Sonya Mitchell in 2013, to Melanie Pearson in 2022 and to Terese who he tied the knot with in 2023. Toadie’s marriage to Terese was a surprise twist for viewers who last saw her with Paul Robinson when the show was aired on Channel 5 up until July 2022 then paused for a year before returning to Amazon Freevee in September 2023.

Advertisement

Ryan was among Neighbours’ royalty including Jackie Woodburne (who plays Susan Kennedy), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) who visited Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in March 2023.

Advertisement

In 2008 Ryan played Buttons in Cinderella at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, treading the boards alongside Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon, Blue Peter presenter Matt Baker and comedian Bobby Knutt.