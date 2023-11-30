Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”John has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, he was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1) and ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1). Other TV credits include two series of ‘The John Bishop Show’ (ITV1), ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words. With writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, the friends talk to guests including world famous musicians and actors, sports stars, politicians and scientists about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs.Most recently, John starred in a tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen.