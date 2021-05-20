Joe Pasquale looks forward to visiting Chesterfield in John Godber’s comedy April in Paris

Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw in April in Paris.

Joe is co-starring with Sarah Earnshaw in John Godber’s Olivier Award-nominated comedy April in Paris which visits the Pomegranate next week as part of a national tour.

“It’s great to take April in Paris to towns that have had nothing on for all this time,” said Joe. “Chesterfield is lovely. So are the audiences there. It will definitely be a good couple of days.”

Set in Hull and Paris in the 1980s, Bet and Al have been married for 20 years and their relationship has grown stale and devoid of affection. When Bet wins a magazine competition for a trip to Paris, the romantic phrase ‘Je t’aime’ isn’t in their vocabulary.

Joe says of the show: “It is so relatable just now, when people have been stuck in the same house together during lockdown.

“It was written for two northerners but I’m rubbish at accents so John rewrote it with me as an Essex boy who had come up to Hull. He also rewrote it as a single act so that theatres don’t have the hassle of an interval, which might be difficult until social distancing is in the past. But then if things return to normal he’ll adapt it again to accommodate an interval. As well as being very funny it’s also an incredibly versatile piece; you can perform it almost anywhere.”

The idea for April in Paris arose when producer Richard Lewis, an old friend of John Godber’s, was looking for something that would resonate with audiences that could be safely toured. Realising that his double BAFTA-winning chum’s work was perfect for a post-Covid world, Richard knew that April in Paris had it all: easy to tour, relatable and hilarious.

Joe said: “John is brilliant at putting in twists; you feel the tension building and then he kicks it with a great gag. It’s like a train constantly picking up speed and then suddenly slowing down again.”