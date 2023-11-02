Jimmy Carr, one of the world’s best-loved comedians, has announced that he will perform live shows in Buxton, Chesterfield, Derby and Sheffield.

Jimmy Carr tours his Laughs Funny show to Buxton, Chesterfield, Derby and Sheffield in 2024/2025.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 3 at 10am for his dates at Buxton Opera House on June 7, 2024, two shows at Chesterfield Winding Wheel on June 15, 2024, Derby Arena on February 7, 2025 and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on December 12, 2025.

Multi award-winning Jimmy Carr is renowned for his deadpan delivery of controversial one-liners. His jokes are like magnets, attracting some people, repelling others. If you are one of those repelled by Jimmy’s dark brand of comedy then his live show is not for you. But if you like Jimmy’s humour then you’ll love his new offerings on his Laughs Funny Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A household name in the UK and one of the biggest selling comedians in the world, Jimmy consistently performs to capacity crowds around the globe. His last tour, Terribly Funny, sold more than one million tickets internationally and was performed in 50 different countries. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny is his 13th tour and will extend his reach even further, marking the first time this record-breaking comedian has toured in arenas in the UK and Ireland.

He has won a string of honours including five LAFTA Awards, Time Out Award for best stand-up and a British Comedy Award for best live stand-up.

Since 2005 Jimmy has presented the television comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He presents The Big Fat Quiz of the Year on Channel 4 each December. Jimmy has made guest appearances on Top Gear, where he was described as “the worst driver we’ve ever had,” by mysterious star The Stig, and Have I Got News For You. He has raised money for charities by competing in celebrity editions of Deal or No Deal, The Chase, Benchmark and Tipping Point.

On radio Jimmy is a regular guest and interviewer on Loose Ends and The Fred MacAuley Show.

Advertisement