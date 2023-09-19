Comedian Jen Brister confronts her natural pessimism in a new live show, The Optimist, which is heading for Derbyshire.

Jen Brister at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, September 22, 2023 (photo: Matt Crockett)

Jen, who has supported Frankie Boyle,Kerry Godliman, Francesca Martinez and Roisin Conaty, will be performing at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on September 22.

If middle age has taught Jen anything, it’s that optimism does not come naturally. Her cup is very much half empty and she’s making no attempt to fill it.

Can Jen work against her natural instincts and finally see the light? Let’s try and be optimistic!