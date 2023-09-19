Jen Brister's rare note of optimism in new show touring to Derbyshire
Comedian Jen Brister confronts her natural pessimism in a new live show, The Optimist, which is heading for Derbyshire.
Jen, who has supported Frankie Boyle,Kerry Godliman, Francesca Martinez and Roisin Conaty, will be performing at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on September 22.
If middle age has taught Jen anything, it’s that optimism does not come naturally. Her cup is very much half empty and she’s making no attempt to fill it.
Can Jen work against her natural instincts and finally see the light? Let’s try and be optimistic!
Tickets £19.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk