Hathersage Players brave the elements to rehearse A Midsummer Night's Dream

Rob Hall rehearses for the role of Bottom/Pyramus in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Sometimes the rain was so loud that they were unable to hear each other’s voices, according to co-directors Val Robinson and Pat McLoughlin.

Hopefully the weather will be kinder when the cast of Hathersage Players present the fruits of their labour to the public.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be staged indoors at the village’s memorial hall from June 22 to 24 art 7.30pm, then outdoors at Hathersage Hall gardens on June 26 and 27 at 1.30pm with an evening performance on June 27 at 7pm.

Tim Saunders rehearses for his role as Lysander in Hathersage Players production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Tickets £9 (adult), £7 (under 16 or over 60 years) for the indoor performances at the memorial hall.

Tickets £15 for the outdoor performances at Hathersage Hall where proceeds will help support the Air Ambulance and Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Saturday matinee tickets are already sold out. To book for another performance, go to www.hathersageplayers.org