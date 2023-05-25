Gaslights is at Hathersage Memorial Hall until Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Hathersage Players are presenting Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton at the village’s Memorial Hall until Saturday, May, 27.

Set in London, the play is one of the longest running non-musicals in Broadway with 1,295 performances. The film version won two Oscars at the 1946 Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The production presents adult psychological themes and is not suitable for those under 15 years old.

Gemma Laidler directs the production and cast members include Josh Clark (for the last time before he leaves Hathersage) and Damian Thacker (whose first outing in the pantomime seems to have got him hooked!).