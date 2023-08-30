Panto producers are rallying support from the community in New Mills as they prepare to cast their show.

Principal character parts in Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves are up for grabs and you can find out more at a get-together on Monday, September 4, at 7.30pm in New Mills Art Theatre on Jodrell Street.

Director Rob Brittles, choreographer Cathryn Yates and musical director Claire Sweeney will be present to talk about the story, characters etc and answer any questions. Audition dates, later in September, will also be announced.

The team needs a strong cast of principals to fill the many character parts including the sultan’s storyteller Sheherazade, panto dame Fatima Fandango who is a retired belly dancer, goodies and baddies. If a part is not for you, you can have fun in the ensemble of chorus and dancers comprising adults and children.

Could you follow in the footsteps of last year's dame in Sleeping Beauty at New Mills Art Theatre? (photo: Mike Petch)

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves will run over two weekends with performances on February 2, 3,4, 9,10, 2024, at New Mills Art Theatre.

The theatre’s last panto, Sleeping Beauty, picked up two Association of Community Theatre awards for outstanding performances by Ross Provart and Beverley Eaves.

If you would like more details or you are unable to attend the get-together, a friend or family member can register for you. For further information, call 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected]

