Find out all about Cinderella pantomime in New Mills

Find out all about this year’s production Cinderella by attending a get-together on September 6 at New Mills Art Theatre at 7.30pm.

Cinderella, written by Alan Frayn, will run over two weekends with performances on January 28. 29 and 30 and February 4 and 5 at the Art Theatre.

Returning to panto land are Rob Brittles as director and Cathryn Yates as choreographer. A new musical director, Claire Sweeney, brings a wealth of experience in all types of musical theatre - Claire was MD for the highly successful production of The Sound of Music at the Art Theatre in 2019.

Audition dates will be announced at the get-together. If you fancy auditioning for a principal part, there are plenty to choose from: faithful Buttons who looks out for poor Cinderella, treated so badly by the Ugly Sisters, Gertrude and Grizelda - Prince Charming, his valet Dandini and the daft comedy duo Bodget and Leggett, not to forget the Fairy Godmother whose magic helps the story along. A strong company/ensemble of chorus and dancers to include adults and children will also be required.

The last panto at the theatre, Hansel and Gretel, picked up three Association of Community Theatre awards: Stewart Bowden for the most creative comic portrayal; the company for the most accomplished adult ensemble and young Ross Provart, the debut sward in a non-principal role.

If you would like more information or you are unable to attend the get-together, a friend or family member can register for you, or contact the team by calling 07983 344 862 or eEmail: [email protected]