Dreamboys promise fantasy and fun as strip show comes to Buxton Opera House

Dreamboys, the UK's premier male strip troupe, will be performing at Buxton Opera House on February 24. Their No Strings Attached show will feature double the dance moves and more skin on show than ever seen before.

The troupe will be bringing their hot, hot, hot moves to Buxton Opera House on February 24, 2023. Jordan Darrell, creative director and producer, said: “There are no restrictions, no guidelines and no reason to hold back. The audience really will experience a new creative era of Dreamboys; delivering their ultimate fantasy on a level never experienced in previous tours.”

Alice Woods, managing director of Dreamboys said: “We could not be more excited to get the No Strings Attached tour on the road. The last tour was a huge success, despite the constant setbacks with Covid but this time there is absolutely no stopping us. This time, the show is bigger, better, and even naughtier than the last one – so get ready!”

Carefree fun is key

Whether you’re celebrating your 18th birthday, third divorce or gay best friend’s wedding, carefree fun is the number one priority.

Launched in 1986, Dreamboys have evolved into an international brand and now operate 13 s clubs across the UK every Saturday night, alongside huge international theatre and arena tours performing in excess of 600 shows a year.

With an ever-growing portfolio of celebrity guest stars, the Dreamboys are responsible for more celebrities getting their kit off than any other. These include reality television personality Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore; singer and reality TV contestant Jake Quickenden from The X Factor, I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here and Michael Griffiths, contestant on Love Island.

