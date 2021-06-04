David Walliams’ story Mr Stink is adapted for outdoor show in Darley Dale

Mr Stink will be performed outdoors at Whitworth Institute, Darley Dale and the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield. Image courtesy of AP Watt at United Agents on behalf of Quentin Blake

The show by Heartbreak Productions will be performed at the Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale on June 27 and in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens on July 10.

Bursting with fun, humour and a heart-warming message, this touching tale provides the perfect family entertainment.

Pack a picnic, grab a chair, dress for the weather and prepare to celebrate Annabelle’s tenth birthday, hosted by everyone’s favourite MP candidate, Janet Crumb. (Almost) everyone is welcome, apart from Chloe’s particularly smelly new friend, Mr Stink, who she met on a park bench.

Mr Stink is suitable for children aged seven years and above.