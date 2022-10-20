Nigel Pivaro as Da in The Commitments

The major UK and Ireland tour of the smash-hit musical will star Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro, who appeared in the hugely popular ITV soap between 1983 and 2012 as the lovable rogue Terry Duckworth.

He will be swapping the cobbles for the stage and performing the role of Da in the new production.

“I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments,” he said.

"It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music’s origins find communion and expression in the Motown style. A musical genre which was borne out of oppression and which the characters embrace as their own.

"The Motown sound is as vibrant today as it was when it first burst through in the Sixties.”

Roddy Doyle added: “I’m delighted that The Commitments are coming back and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Nigel Pivaro tackles the part of Jimmy Rabbitte’s Da.”

The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, which becomes the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

THE COMMITMENTS - TOUR DATES

Advertisement

2022

31/10/2022 - 05/11/2022 Hull: New Theatre

07/11/2022 - 12/11/2022 York: Grand Opera House

14/11/2022 - 19/11/2022 Bradford: Alhambra Theatre

Advertisement

21/11/2022 - 26/11/2022 Aberdeen: His Majesty’s Theatre

28/11/2022 - 03/12/2022 Edinburgh: Playhouse

05/12/2022 - 10/12/2022 Glasgow: Theatre Royal

2023

Advertisement

09/01/2023 - 14/01/2023 London: New Wimbledon Theatre

16/01/2023 - 21/01/2023 Truro: Hall for Cornwall

23/01/2023 - 28/01/2023 Plymouth: Theatre Royal

30/01/2023 - 04/02/2023 Aylesbury: Waterside Theatre

Advertisement

06/02/2023 - 18/02/2023 Dublin: Olympia Theatre

20/02/2023 - 25/02/2023 Belfast: Grand Opera House

27/02/2023 - 04/03/2023 Ipswich: Regent Theatre

06/03/2023 - 11/03/2023 Bournemouth: Pavilion Theatre

Advertisement

13/03/2023 - 18/03/2023 Dartford: Orchard Theatre

20/03/2023 - 25/03/2023 Bristol: Hippodrome

27/03/2023 - 01/04/2023 Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

03/04/2023 - 08/04/2023 Nottingham: Theatre Royal

Advertisement

10/04/2023 - 15/04/2023 Northampton: Royal & Derngate

17/04/2023 - 22/04/2023 Liverpool: Empire

24/04/2023 - 29/04/2023 Birmingham: Hippodrome

01/05/2023 - 06/05/2023 Blackpool: Opera House

Advertisement

08/05/2023 - 13/05/2023 Darlington: Hippodrome

15/05/2023 - 20/05/2023 Peterborough: New Theatre

22/05/2023 - 27/05/2023 Cardiff: Wales Millennium Centre

29/05/2023 - 03/06/2023 Llandudno: Venue Cymru

Advertisement

05/06/2023 - 10/06/2023 Manchester: Opera House

13/06/2023 - 17/06/2023 Reading: Hexagon

26/06/2023 - 01/07/2023 Newcastle: Theatre Royal