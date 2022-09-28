Casualty stars George Rainsford and Clive Mantle are joined by Giovanna Fletcher for UK-wide tour of Peter James whodunnit Wish You Were Dead

Wish You Were Dead kicks off a major nationwide UK tour in February

The world stage premiere of Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays and the critically acclaimed smash-hit primetime ITV series Grace. which are all based on the best-selling novels by crime author Peter James.

This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels – making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Adapted exclusively for the stage, Wish You Were Dead kicks off a major nationwide UK tour in

February at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley.

The production will then travel to a selection of top theatres across the country until late July.

Tickets are on sale now from PeterJames.com

George Rainsford has for the last nine years been playing series regular Ethan Hardy in Casualty on

BBC One, for which he won the Inside Soap Award for Best Drama Star in 2017.

Other Television

credits include Holby City and Call the Midwife and his numerous theatre credits include productions

at the National Theatre, RSC and the Old Vic.

Clive Mantle’s extensive range of credits across theatre, film and television, include an Olivier Award

nominated performance in Of Mice and Men. He is perhaps best known for his TV work in shows such

as Casualty, Holby City, Game of Thrones and The Vicar of Dibley and is also an award-winning

children’s author.

George Rainsford said: “I can’t wait to be part of a theatre ensemble again and delve into Peter James’

thrilling criminal underworld. Getting to play Roy Grace, his most renowned detective creation, will be

a huge honour. I am excited to meet audiences from all over the UK, and share with them some

enthralling, edge-of-your-seat entertainment.”

Clive Mantle said: “I’m looking forward to terrifying… I mean entertaining… audiences up and down

the length and breadth of Britain with Wish You Were Dead.

“Full of suspense and drama, there will be many funny moments too during the course of a captivating evening. There’s a clue there for starters.

Roll up, roll up, all you amateur sleuths. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Writer Peter James said: “I am beyond thrilled with the wonderful star cast that we have assembled for the world stage premiere of Wish You Were Dead. I love the fact that so many people create their own image of my characters but for me, George and Clive are all inspired interpretations of how I see Roy

Grace and Curtis and I am equally thrilled that Leon is returning to play Branson again.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much-needed holiday together. They are hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to

haunt them.

Tour dates:

16 – 18 February Bromley: Churchill Theatre

20 – 25 February Norwich: Theatre Roya

28 February – 4 March Nottingham: Theatre Royal

6 March – 11 March Cambridge: Arts Theatre ON

13 March – 18 March Newcastle: Theatre Royal

20 March – 25 March Brighton: Theatre Royal

28 March – 1 April Glasgow: Theatre Royal

3 – 8 April Edinburgh: Festival Theatre

18 – 22 April Richmond: Richmond Theatre

25 April – 29 April Milton Keynes: Milton Theatre

2 – 6 May Leeds: Grand Theatre

8 – 13 May Shrewsbury: Severn Theatre

16 – 20 May Cardiff: New Theatre

23 – 27 May Salford: The Lowry

30 May – 3 June Dartford: Orchard Theatre

6 – 10 June Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

12 – 17 June Malvern: Malvern Theatre

19 – 24 June Birmingham: Alexandra Theatre

27 June – 1 July Sheffield: Lyceum Theatre

3 – 8 July Southend: Palace Theatre

