Call for more volunteers to help out at New Mills Art Theatre

But as the reputation of the venue grows, so to does the requirement for more people to help run it on show nights.

So the theatre is now appealing for people to come forward and give up their time to help out with a number of roles.

Bev Eaves, one of the directors at the theatre, said: “We have a few volunteers but as our show calendar is getting fuller we need a bank of more names we can call on.

Bev Eaves of New Mills Art Theatre which needs new volunteers to take on a variety of house roles

"Not everyone is into the same type of show or production so those who may help out on theatre nights may not want to be there on music nights and of course everyone who volunteers gets to see the show for free.”

In December, the theatre on Jodrell Street, welcomed singer-songwriter and guitarist Richard Hawley.

Bev said: “He was playing in Buxton and that show was sold out so we were contacted as they wanted to do another gig in the area for people who may not have got tickets and our show sold out too.

"In May we have got The Unthanks, a folk group from the North East, and within one week of the tickets going on sale that had sold out too.

“It’s amazing to think that after coming out of the pandemic when we weren’t even sure how or if we would survive we are doing better than we have ever have before.

"We are in a really great place with acts at the moment.

"These sell out concerts and gigs are putting us more on the map and making us a go to venue people may not have considered previously.

"But now we really need to get some more hands on deck to help the shows run smoothly.

“We have roles for everyone and we want people with different talents and skills to join the hardworking team here at the Art Theatre.

"The theatre is an exciting place to volunteer and a great way to make new friends.”

The theatre is looking for volunteers who can help out in various roles such as lighting, props, costumes, running crew, ushers, bar staff and people to work on the concessions stand.

Bev said: “We need friendly happy and welcoming people and I know New Mills and the surrounding area is full of people who can make a difference here at the theatre.”

On normal show nights, volunteers are needed from 6.30pm to just after 10pm and the theatre wants people with a variety of interests from those who would like to help out on comedy nights, or at music performances, to come forward.

Bev added: “It’s not just front of house we need, we would love to expand our backstage volunteers too and those who want to explore the technical side of the theatre like lights and sounds.

"We are so lucky to have such a gem of a theatre here in New Mills.

"I know from the outside it doesn’t look much but once you’re inside you are taken to another world. If you would like to volunteer with us we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information and for a volunteer application pack visit the New Mills Art Theatre website at www.newmillsarttheatre.co.uk.