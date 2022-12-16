The High Peak arts venue is among 27 indie winners in the first National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

Women’s lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos is read by 1.2million readers every month and has been running its awards for nine years. But with a ground-breaking 765,000 readers voting for their favourite online and bricks and mortar businesses in the spring, competition was fierce for a regional win.

Each of the 28 counties had their own raft of winners among the 27 categories which included best arts space, boutique stay, restaurant and yoga studio. So it made sense to take the awards to another level with a best of the best national winner in each class.

Buxton Opera House was up against four contenders, including Norwich Theatre Royal, Royal Shakespeare Company, Reading Biscuit Factory and Camborne’s Rogue Otherworld, in the national final of the best theatre and arts venue.After much deliberation between Hero Brown, founder and editor-in chief of Muddy Stilettos, and her regional editors, the national winners were announced.