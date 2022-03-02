Buxton Opera House cancels performance by UK company Russian State Opera due to Ukraine invasion

Despite its name, the company is actually based in the UK, but bosses of the Buxton venue decided to act in solidarity with a wider cultural boycott emerging around the world.

A spokesperson for the opera house said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but, given the ever escalating situation in Ukraine, out of solidarity with its people, and in line with other cultural institutions, we believe that this is the right decision.”

“We apologise to people who have booked tickets for the inconvenience that this will cause, and assure them that they will be entitled to a refund.”

Aida was due to be performed in Buxton on Saturday, March 26.

Other venues have also cancelled tour stops for the production of Aida, an Italian opera set in ancient Egypt, including theatres in Darlington, Coventry, Blackburn and Aldershot, while Cadogan Hall in London plans to go ahead with the performance.

A spokesman for the show’s parent company Amande Concerts said: “It goes without saying that we strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine. This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from institutions in Russia and former Soviet countries.

“We understand the potential for confusion, but there is no link between Amande Concerts and the Russian ‘state’ as a political entity.”