Buxton Opera Festival 2023: Victoria String Quartet
The Victoria String Quartet take their name from an historic Manchester swimming baths.
By Mavis Kirkham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Their concert in Buxton consisted of two very different string quartets which the audience clearly knew and enjoyed.
Verdi’s String Quartet in E minor, his only string quartet, has an operatic quality in the first three movements followed by a fugue. It was played beautifully.
Borodin’s String Quartet No 2 in D was dedicated to his wife and his love for her echoes through the work. The very different themes and the echoing relationships between the cello and the violins make this a well-loved piece of Russian chamber music.
This was a very enjoyable concert.