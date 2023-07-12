News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Opera Festival 2023: Victoria String Quartet

The Victoria String Quartet take their name from an historic Manchester swimming baths.
By Mavis Kirkham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
The Victoria String Quartet take their name from an historic Manchester swimming baths.

Their concert in Buxton consisted of two very different string quartets which the audience clearly knew and enjoyed.

Verdi’s String Quartet in E minor, his only string quartet, has an operatic quality in the first three movements followed by a fugue. It was played beautifully.

Borodin’s String Quartet No 2 in D was dedicated to his wife and his love for her echoes through the work. The very different themes and the echoing relationships between the cello and the violins make this a well-loved piece of Russian chamber music.

This was a very enjoyable concert.

