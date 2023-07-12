This production by Liberata Collective with Ensemble Hesperi was probably as near as can now be seen to the opera in Handel 's time.

As well as the period instruments and the relatively plain set, the singers all used authentic Baroque gestures. This was the language of gesture, stance and positioning on stage which was used to tell the story of an opera long before subtitles existed and when weighty costumes limited singers’ movements. This language of gesture made the plot visual and certainly added a new perspective to an excellent performance.