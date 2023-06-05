News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Fringe Programme Party goes with a swing

Buxton Fringe hosted a busy and extremely lively party at Buxton's Green Man Gallery on June 3 to celebrate the publication of its bumper 56-page printed programme.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

Performers joined in the fun with comedy and music. Picture shows from left to right: pianist and singer John McGrother, Sarah Gordon from Silver Pine’s Laudable Pus, I Call the Shots comic storyteller Mike Venables and Corinne Coward from Buxton Drama League’s production of Two.

The Fringe events will take place in Buxton at a variety of venues from July 5-23.

2023 Fringe performers celebrate the publication of the free printed programme.2023 Fringe performers celebrate the publication of the free printed programme.
2023 Fringe performers celebrate the publication of the free printed programme.