Buxton Fringe Programme Party goes with a swing
Buxton Fringe hosted a busy and extremely lively party at Buxton's Green Man Gallery on June 3 to celebrate the publication of its bumper 56-page printed programme.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST
Performers joined in the fun with comedy and music. Picture shows from left to right: pianist and singer John McGrother, Sarah Gordon from Silver Pine’s Laudable Pus, I Call the Shots comic storyteller Mike Venables and Corinne Coward from Buxton Drama League’s production of Two.
The Fringe events will take place in Buxton at a variety of venues from July 5-23.