Buxton Drama League to mark centenary with showcase of historic highlights

Buxton Drama League has been celebrating its centenary throughout 2022, and will bring the curtain down at the Green Man Gallery on Friday, September 30, with a promenade performance which combines scenes spanning the group’s entire production history.

Director Robbie Carnegie, a member of the league for 18 years, said: “The league was first set up as part of a nationwide network of local theatre groups bringing people together again after the First World War.

“It has been a struggle at times so that longevity feels like a great achievement – but we’re still moving forward.”

Sara Gray, Jim Gillespie and Ioana Voisei in The Winter's Tale, 2013.

He added: “I think it’s been very important to a lot of people in Buxton over the years, and holds a place in their hearts.

“So many young people have taken their first steps on the stage in our pantos, and some gone on to be professionals.”

100 Years in One Night will see the audience move from room to room, through excerpts from plays the group has staged.

Robbie said: “We wanted to make it really energetic and not get bogged down in too many rehearsals. That’s got people fired up up and given us the opportunity to welcome back past members. It’s so rewarding to have some of these faces back on stage with us.

A scene from Isobel, Edward and Andrew in 1925.

“The idea was to find something from every decade, and most are covered in some respect. We’ve looked for landmark productions, or ones that have been staged multiple times, or scenes that would stand on their own and allow the audience to dive straight in.”

He added: “The biggest challenge was the first play the league ever staged, Bazhouka Meets the Gods. We searched everywhere for a script but it doesn’t appear to exist. We’ve created something from scratch the might be something like the original but we’ll never know.”

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets £5, booking essential via the gallery in person, 01298 937375) during opening hours, or online at www.wegottickets.com/event/554643. Anyone with mobility considerations is advised that the show will involve climbing stairs.

